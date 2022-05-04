The Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Tuesday, May3, 2022, with special guest speakers with the Housing Development Alliance. (Left to Right) Shannon Gabbard, Hope Building Program Director; Mindy Miller, Director of Development and Communications; Wallace Caleb Bates, Board of Directors Member; and Scott McReynolds, Executive Director. The Alliance can be contacted at 606-436-0497.
