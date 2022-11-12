Billy Ryan Chaney the democratic candidate for magistrate in District #2 will join fellow Democrat Brenda Terry as the newest members of the fiscal court.
Chaney defeated Republican Dwight Johnson by a vote count of 602 to 330, while Terry won the magistrate’s race in District #1 defeating Michael Robinson 709 votes to 301 votes.
Terry told the Times Voice back in May that she felt her experience was what made her the right candidate for the people of District #1, “I have 27 and a half years of experience in the fiscal court, over 19 years as Financial Officer (Bookkeeper) and eight years as Deputy County Judge Executive. I know how to compromise and meet people halfway.”
Chaney and Terry now join Drewey Lovins (District #3) and John Marshall (District #4) on a fiscal court that is now made up entirely of new magistrates. Lovins (665 votes) and Marshall (686 votes) ran unopposed.
In the Circuit Judge (39th Judicial Circuit) races in Breathitt County, (1st Division) Cameron Adams outgained Lisa Whisman by a final count of 2436 votes to 953 votes; and (2ndDivision) Samuel Bruce Herald defeated Monica Lacy 2604 votes to 752 votes.
Although, Adams and Herald won in Breathitt County, when the votes were calculated in Wolfe and Powell counties, both men came up short in their bid to be Circuit Judges.
