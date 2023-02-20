Chaney Turner Howard, 88, Bethel, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 16 at her residence. She was the widow of the late Parnell Howard and the daughter of the late Melvin and Georgia Riley Turner. She was also preceded in death by brothers, LA Turner, Robin Turner, Richard Turner, Donald Turner; nephew, Kenny Robertson. She is survived by sons, Melvin Douglas Howard, James E. Howard; daughters, Norma Jean (Jeff) Panko; brothers, Hiram (Helen) Turner, Charles (Betty) Turner; sister, Annis (late Woodrow) Robertson; sisters-in-law, Lola Turner, Mary Turner, Ruth Ann Turner; grandson, Hunter Douglas; granddaughters, Taylor, Autumn, Ginger and great granddaughters. Visitation, Wednesday, February 22, 12:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, 1:00PM at the funeral home with Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork.
