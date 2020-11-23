Channeling our inner-Lloyds

President’s Sunday morning Tweet could be Biden’s awaited concession, if we’re willing to read between the lines…
There’s a funny scene in the comedy movie, Dumb and Dumber, which is rather poignant in light of where we find ourselves in America today. In the movie, Jim Carrey’s character, Lloyd Christmas, asks a beautiful woman, Mary Swanson, he has followed to Aspen, Colorado an interesting question.
Lloyd asks, “What are the chances a guy like you and a girl like me…ending up together?” Obviously the nerves took hold of him and the question came out differently than intended.
Mary, “Not good.”
Lloyd, “Not good like one in a hundred?”
Mary, “I’d say more like one in a million.”
Most would have understood that as rejection. However, Lloyd says, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”
Obviously, this wasn’t at all what she was saying. However Lloyd, a “half-full” type of optimist, chose to see it that way. Maybe we should channel our inner Lloyds and read some of Trump’s Twitter traffic through such lenses.
Trump, who has been declared the loser of the last presidential election, conducted nearly three weeks ago, and who has taken considerable criticism for not conceding and, thus, upholding the tradition of America’s “peaceful transfer of power,” was tweeting up his usual storm of vitriol on November 22, 2020. Trump tweeted out the following:
“He (meaning Biden) won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”
Wow, couldn’t even qualify in Texas. We all know what a “low-water mark” qualifying voting equipment in Texas is! Is that a shot over the bow of the Longhorn state? Sure seems like it.
Okay, breaking down the message and looking past what a discombobulated and nonsensical sentiment is being expressed, heaven only knows why Trump elected to capitalize the first letters of words like “election,” “rigged,” “fake,” “silent,” or “media.” He’s the genius, not I.
However, channeling our inner Lloyds, there is a positive spin to be put on such correspondence. Perhaps in our own version of Dumb and Dumber, our line would be…
America, “So,…you’re admitting you lost!?”
As we write this we realize that on some level the President knows he lost the election. The President knows he is leaving the White House on January 20, 2021 round about the noonish hour. The President knows his countless lawsuits remaining will suffer the same ignominious ending as his first thirty (30) or so.
While his departure is imminent, his concession is not. No America, “one in a million chances” are not favorable odds regardless of how you choose to view it. However, it is, roughly, the same odds which should be apportioned this President’s ever conceding he lost a validly conducted, legitimate election in this or any other year.
