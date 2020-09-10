Charles Alfred “Jake” Combs, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. He was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War with 43 years of service. He was born February 10, 1928, in Jackson, KY to Hager and Dovie (Clemons) Combs.-He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 51 years, Nancy (Deaton) Combs, one son, Charles Glenn Combs, three brothers, James Carl Combs, Thomas Estill Combs, and Pryce Floyd Combs, and one sister, Cora Margaret (Combs) Stivers.-He is survived by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hudson and Ruth “Tootsie” Wiseman and one special brother-in-law and “best buddy”, John Wiseman, all of Jackson. He will also be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.-Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of God of Jackson on Highway 30 West with a drive-thru memorial available.-A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church shelter with full military honors.-Services will be conducted by Ervine Allen, Stephen D. Bowling, and Rev. Harry Kemper.-Burial in the Combs Cemetery, Jackson, KY.-Great nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.-Everyone is welcome to attend with COVIS-19 regulations required including facial coverings.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
