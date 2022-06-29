Charles "Buddy" Price Jr.

Charles Edwin “Buddy” Price, Jr., having completed his faithful service here on Earth, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 28, 2022, while in the care of Hospice Care of the Bluegrass in Lexington, KY after a long and valiant battle. Buddy is remembered and honored as a faithful servant of God, loving husband, father, uncle, cousin and business leader by his family, friends, and the communities he has been a part of throughout his life.
Buddy served the Christian Church in many communities as Sunday School Teacher and Board Member as well as holding many different offices in the church. He was also known in many different career roles such as wholesale worker, bank teller, restaurant owner, trophy and award maker, grocery store owner and coach, just to name a few. However, no other role was as notable as his work with Kentucky Farm Bureau where he served as Agency Manager in Madison and Breathitt Counties from 1974-2011. After his retirement, he returned to KFB to serve as a consultant for several years.
Buddy is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Katrina (Wiseman) Price, his son, Charles Edwin “Chuck” Price of Jackson, KY and his daughter, Jacquelin Kelly Edmonds (Craig) of Venetia, PA. He is also survived by five grandsons, Charles Edwin “Beau” Price VI, Hayden Anderson Edmonds, John Thomas Clayton Price, and Cole Alexander Price. Buddy is also survived by his brother Thomas Glen Price (Susan) of Louisville, KY, as well as his brothers-in-law, David Wiseman of Hazard, KY, and John Wiseman (Ruth) of Jackson, KY, as well as his nieces, Kristin Garrett (David) of Bamer, KY, Shelby Duke (Bryan) of Louisville, KY, nephew, David Carl Wiseman (Kendra) of Hazard, KY, aunt, Wilma Congleton of Ducala, GA, uncles, James Price (Janet) and Thomas Price (Eileen), both of Booneville, KY, as well as a many cousins and a multitude of friends he considered family.
Services will be at Providence Pentecostal Church (3928 Hwy 15 South, Jackson, KY) with visitation on Thursday, June 30, from 6:00-9:00 and funeral on Friday, July 1, at 11:00, with burial at Hadix Cemetery in Hadix, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.