Charles Daniel "Danny" Benham, 65, Jackson passed away Saturday, September 4, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Charles A. Benham and Anna Bernice Butler Sewell. He is also preceded in death by brother, James Butler; sister, JoAnn Sewell, Judy Sewell. He is survived by son, Mark Benham(Sandy); daughter, Heather Benham Banks; brothers, William Arrowood(Kaye), Ricky Benham(Gayle), Roy Lynn Benham(Sherry), Russell Benham, Jeffery Sewell, Randy Sewell, Lonnie Butler(Kathy); sisters, Wilma Gross(Wendell), Linda Gayle Sewell(Woodrow); special grandchildren, Destiny Banks, Alyssa Banks; host of nephews and nieces; special family, Fred & Gayle Deaton, Granville Deaton, Michelle Deaton; adopted grandchildren, Abbigayle Deaton, Trenton Deaton, Caleb Deaton, Kenley Roberts. Graveside services Saturday, September 18, 3:00 PM at the Anna Sewell Cemetery at Big Branch.
Service information
Sep 18
Graveside
Saturday, September 18, 2021
4:00PM
4:00PM
Anna Sewell Cemetery
100 Big Branch Road
Jackson, KY 41339
100 Big Branch Road
Jackson, KY 41339
