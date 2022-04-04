Charles Edward Collins, age 66, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born January 2, 1956, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Robert and Bobbie Jean (Sizemore) Collins, Jr.- He was preceded also in death by his wife: Sharon Evone Hounshell Collins.- His brother: Freddy Collins.-Brother-in-law: William Back.-Special friend: Bobby Faye Campbell. He is survived by his daughter: Andrea Renea (Roy) Bowling of Jackson, KY.- His son: Chuck Collins of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Judy (Estill) Butler of Haddix, KY, and Carol (Richard) Capps of Campton, KY.- His brother: Lonnie (Tammy) Collins of GA.-Special daughter: Brandy Wilson.-Grandchildren: Terrance Collins, Tyler Collins, David Kyle Noble, Bridgette Bowling, Roy M. Bowling, Courtney Bowling, Hailey Collins, Aryon Collins, Dustin Collins.- Great-grandchildren: Xavior Bowling, Zander Bowling.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.- A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Anchored on the Rock Church, Shuckey Bean Hollow, Jackson, KY with Cecil Howard officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.