Charles Edward Collins

Charles Edward Collins, age 66, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born January 2, 1956, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Robert and Bobbie Jean (Sizemore) Collins, Jr.- He was preceded also in death by his wife: Sharon Evone Hounshell Collins.- His brother: Freddy Collins.-Brother-in-law: William Back.-Special friend: Bobby Faye Campbell. He is survived by his daughter: Andrea Renea (Roy) Bowling of Jackson, KY.- His son: Chuck Collins of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Judy (Estill) Butler of Haddix, KY, and Carol (Richard) Capps of Campton, KY.- His brother: Lonnie (Tammy) Collins of GA.-Special daughter: Brandy Wilson.-Grandchildren: Terrance Collins, Tyler Collins, David Kyle Noble, Bridgette Bowling, Roy M. Bowling, Courtney Bowling, Hailey Collins, Aryon Collins, Dustin Collins.- Great-grandchildren: Xavior Bowling, Zander Bowling.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.- A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Anchored on the Rock Church, Shuckey Bean Hollow, Jackson, KY with Cecil Howard officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you