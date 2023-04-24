Charles Fred Fletcher, 87, Stanton, formerly of Breathitt County passed away at his home Monday, April 24. He was the son of the late John and Lily Gillum Fletcher and was also preceded in death by his stepdad, Ed Caudill; his son, Kenneth Fletcher, a grandchild, three sisters and two brothers. Charles retired from the US Navy and the Kentucky Department of Transportation. His hobbies included farming and traveling. He was a member of the Eastern Star and the Breathitt County Masonic Lodge 649 F&AM. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joyce Elam Fletcher; two sons, John (Donna) Fletcher, Charles (Lorene) Fletcher; six grandchildren, John Fletcher Jr., Ashley (Justin) Collins, Kimberly (John) DeHart, Jesse Ray Fletcher, Michael (Shawna) Fletcher, Dana Jo Fletcher; nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 5:00 PM with Masonic and Eastern Star rites observed at 7:00 PM. Funeral will be Thursday, April 27, 1;00 PM at the funeral home with David Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Tyra Cemetery at Vancleve. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.