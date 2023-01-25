Charles Hager Watts
a.k.a. Charlie Magoo
Born on January 5, 1940, passed away Sunday,January 22, 2023
at the age of 83, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky
due to extended illnesses. He was surrounded by family and friends
at the time of his passing.
He was the son of the late Clara Bush and the widower of the late
Wanda Faye Noble Watts.
Preceded in death by one sister, Doris Jean Godbey and one grandson
Jake Charles.
Survided by one brother, Fred (Gora) Watts of Jacksboro, TN and
one sister, Brenda (Felix) Smith of Stanton, KY.
Also survived by daughters, Karen Watts Southwood, Jackson, Ky,
and Kathy Watts Combs of Sadieville, Ky; favorite son-in-law,
Jeff Combs of Sadieville, Ky; one son, Michael Ray Watts and
favorite daughter-in-law, Melissa Neace Watts of Clarksville, TN.
Five grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Drudy and Emily (Levi) Grayer of
Clarksville, TN, James Southwood of Jackson, KY; Cheyenne and Savannah Combs
and Jonah Morris all of Georgetown, KY.
Three Great Grandchildren Vivian Faye and Clifton Zane Grayer and Bram David
Drudy all of Clarksville, TN.
Special mention grandchildren, Kristian, Kyle, Chloe and Andrew.
Best friends Richard and Cassie Rink of Blue Ash, OH and Dennis Neace of
Nancy, KY.
And a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn his
passing.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 28, 2023 from 11:00–1:00
with a service at 1:00 at The First Church of God on Hwy 30 West with Ronnie Combs officiating.
