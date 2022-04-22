Charles H. Humphrey, 81, Jackson passed away Wednesday, April 20, at his residence. He was a member of the Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. He was the son of the late Charles Humphrey Sr. and Mary Fleischman Dorman. He was also preceded in death by son, Kevin Hughes Humphrey. He is survived by his wife, Frances Smith Humphrey; sons, Nicholas Anthony Humphrey, Michael Humphrey; daughters, Danita Humphrey Harrington, Priscilla Humphrey Eubank, Misty Humphrey Allen; sister, Judy Pohlman; grandchildren, Joey Humphrey, Dakota Mabry, Kendall Allen, Carly Allen; three great grandchildren. Funeral Sunday, April 24, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Dencil Arnett and Hirley Smith Jr. officiating. Burial in the Clemons Ritchie Cemetery at Southfork. Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Howard, Bryan Howard, Harold Cole, Doug Stevens, Dustin Barnett, Gary Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be Dakota Mabry, Chuck Allen, Lanti Eubank, Bill Smith, Hirley Smith Jr., Paul Smith, Michael Smith, Earl Stevens, Todd Litteral. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
