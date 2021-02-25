Charles Napier Jr.

Charles “Duke” Napier, Jr. age 67, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY-He was born April 29, 1953, at John Little Creek in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Charles and Georgia Hollon Napier.- He was preceded in death also by three sisters: Edwina Caldwell, Mary Morris, and Kathy Strong..-His brother: Kelly Morris.-He is survived by his wife: Beatrice Sizemore of Jackson, KY.- His son: Charles (Jessica) Napier of Covington, KY and Step son: -Arthur Ritchie of Jackson, KY; His sister: Donna (Larry) Bowling of Jackson, KY; Brothers: William Morris and Robert (Brenda) Morris of Pulaski County, KY and Ronald (Kathy) Napier of Romeo, MI.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller and Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Neace Cemetery, Duck Hollow Road, Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID 19 regulations to be observed.
