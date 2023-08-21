Charles Newton Turner, age 48, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born July 27, 1975 in Irvine, KY and was the son of the late Reverend John Henry Turner. He also was preceded in death by his children: Katelyn Turner, Hanna Turner and Cody Turner. He is survived by his wife: Geraldine Turner of Jackson, KY. His mother: Dora McIntosh Turner of Jackson, KY. One son: Charles Allen Turner of Jackson, KY. Four brothers: John Ed Turner of Beattyville, KY. James Richard Turner of OH; Cecil (Crystal) Turner of Booneville, KY and Randall (Carey) Turner of Jackson, KY. One sister: Maggie (Charles) Griffith of Beattyville, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Gross and Roger Turner officiating. Burial in the Sid Jett Cemetery at Athol, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
