Charles Robert Banks, age 79, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Friday October 21, 2022 at his residence.
Charles was born on November 5, 1942 to the late Oney Banks and the late Martha Spencer Banks.
Charles is survived by His Wife; Stella Ogans Banks of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Tammy(Mitchell) Gabbard of Beattyville, Kentucky, One Grandchild; Adrianna(Terry) Hendrix of Jackson, Kentucky, One Great Grandchild; Adalyn Hendrix of Jackson, Kentucky, One Brother; Wilgus Banks of Ohio, A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives, and Special Friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Charles Robert Banks will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Monday October 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Jesse Hall Jr. officiating. Charles will be laid to rest in The Moore Cemetery at Wide Creek in Beattyville, Kentucky with Mitchell Gabbard, Terry Hendrix, Toby Ogans, James Ogans, Ola Creech, and Dennis Vires serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home on Monday October 24, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.