Charlie John Stidham, age 64, of Newport, KY and formerly of Chavies, KY passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Hospice Care Unit of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.-He was born August 30, 1956, at Chavies, KY.-He was a veteran of the United States Army.-He was preceded in death by a brother: Mark Anthony Stidham.-He is survived by his parents: Charlie and Roberta Deaton Stidham of Newport, KY.-One son: Beau Stidham (Jamie Watts) of Newport, KY.- Six sisters: Renee Stidham, Callie June Stidham, Roberta Ann Stidham, Joanie Stidham, Anna Faye Stidham, and Alma Rhea Stidham all of Newport, KY.-One brother: William Stidham of Newport, KY.-Five grandchildren: Jessalyn Stidham, Heaven Stidham, Dynah Stidham, Calie Stidham, and Beau Stidham.- One great-grandson: Grayson Stidham.-Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Noon at the Crockettsville Cemetery, Crockettsville, KY with Paul Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
Latest News
- Yvonne Moore Fugate
- Charlie John Stidham
- Kenneth Caudill Sr.
- Bobcats Roar into Summer Practice
- Good Thursday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 27, 2021) Print Edition is in newsstands all over Jackson/Baseball Bobcats end regular season tonight!
- Good Wednesday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 26, 2021) Print Edition hits newsstands all over Jackson tonight!
- Warning! Truck Thief Loose in Jackson, Kentucky
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (Final Week in May, 2021)
Most Popular
Articles
- Breaking News...Truck on Fire in Parking Lot of Quicksand FD
- Plane downed in Breathitt County, one fatality
- Man Oozing pus from numerous "meth" sores
- Robyn Danae Stamper
- Roman Back
- The Long Version...May 23rd, 2021
- Jackson, We have a Problem, Part 2 of the Series
- Bobcats Brace for Stern Test Tonight
- Warning! Truck Thief Loose in Jackson, Kentucky
- Wolfe County Man in Big, Big Trouble!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.