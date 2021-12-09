Charlie Sword, age 53, of Barwick, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his residence.-He was born March 21, 1968, at Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Hobert Sword and Laura Mullins Sword Turner.- Preceded also in death by sisters: Victoria Sword, Margaret Neace, Barbara Wilson.-Brothers: Kenneth Sword, Elliott Sword, and Arlie Sword.-He is survived by his fiancee: Shelly Noble of Barwick, KY-Daughter: Melissa Sword of Altro, KY.- Sons: Braxton Sword and Gavyn Sword of Altro, KY; Step children: Lacy Noble, Madison Noble, and Jacob Noble.- Sisters: Elizabeth Sword, Mary Sword, Linda Southwood, and Brenda Combs.-Brothers: Thomas Sword and Allen Sword.-One special brother in law: Tittle Wilson.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 AM at the Altro Church of God with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Turner and Sword Cemetery, Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday at 5:00 pm at the Altro Church of God.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
