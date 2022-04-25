Charlotte Johnson

Charlotte Sue Burton Johnson, age 65, of Jackosn, KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022.-She was born February 15, 1957, in Dayton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Beecher and Jalie Bowling Burton.- She was preceded also in death by her brother: Van Michael Burton and daughter (niece) Tonya Burton and sister and brother-in-law: Bobbie and Lenwood Smith. -Her son (nephew) Steven Smith. She was a long time employee of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company.-She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Walker Johnson of Jackson, KY.- Her brother: Randall (Kathy) Burton of Hazard, KY.- Sons: Walker Van (Tonya) Johnson of Jackson, KY; Archie Allen Johnson of Watts, KY and James (Jessica) Johnson of Huntsville, AL.-Nine grandchildren: Jared, Kristen, Justin, Timmy, Brennan, Devin, Axl, Jensen, and Saylor.- Four great-grandchildren: Layla, Kindell, Ellie May, and Joey.: Nieces: Suzy Day, Felicia Baker, and Ashley Roberts.: Nephews: Van Burton Jr and Cody Smith.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Johnson Cemetery, Robinson Fork Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Scott Johnson, Bryan Reed Johnson, Shane Robinson, Timmy Johnson, Brennan Young, and Devin Young.- Honorary Pallbearers: Lee Ellis, Bobby “Slick” Fugate, Mackey Richerson, Jason Martin, Kenny, and Jeff Johnson, Jared Johnson, and Justin Johnson. Precautions are to be observed at this time due to continued COVID.
