Charlotte Toler Ditty, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY -She was born June 16, 1940, in Chicago, IL, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Larue Whitfield Noffsinger.-She was a retired teacher at Breathitt County High School; A member of First United Methodist Church of Jackson; Jackson Women’s Club, Breathitt County Retired Teachers Association, Upper Kentucky River Retired Teachers; Volunteer at Kentucky River Medical Center.-She was preceded also in death by husbands: William Toler and Eddie Ditty.-Survivors include: one daughter: Julie Toler McMillan of Nashville, TN.-One son: William Gregory Toler of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Don Noffsinger of Greenbriar, TN.-A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday; January 9, 2021, at 4:00 pm. at the First United Methodist Church of Jackson; Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the church until time of service.-In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kentucky Association of Hospice, the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, or a charity of your choice.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed at the church.-Service will be streamed live on the church’s facebook page.
