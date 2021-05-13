Chatting with Cris...May 13, 2021

The summer after high-school. When school finally lets out for the summer, it will certainly be a time to celebrate. Even more so this year. After a long year of unknowns and never before feats, we have made it to the end of the school year. A long school year of switching between virtual and in-person school days and attending more Zoom calls than I can count on both hands. Summer means longer days and shorter nights. More hours of sunshine than can be spent outside and being socially connected. This summer also allows for more social encounters than were permitted last year. We can safely reconnect with friends and celebrate the season together.
This summer, I will have more to celebrate than usual. Although I will be celebrating the end of a school year, I will also be looking toward many new things. I will be looking forward to move-in day and the long awaited beginning of college. I will be looking toward a new sense of independence and what I can accomplish as I learn to be an adult. I am definitely looking forward to a break from school work and the stress of assignments before I embark on the rest of my academic career. Most of all, I am looking forward to entire days spent by the pool with little to worry about other than being sunburnt.
The summer months bring much to celebrate but I will also have a few things that won't be so joyous. I will see the end of my high-school career. Although it is an exciting thing to move onto new adventures, it will be hard to leave behind my little school and to officially say goodbye. I will say goodbye to my peers who have become family, saying goodbye to my teammates, and goodbye to my second home on the hill. Saying goodbye is bittersweet and signifies the true end of my high-school career.
My last summer before college will be spent with many days poolside and late nights with friends. I will cherish these memories even more knowing that I will be forced to break off a piece of my adolescence by the start of August. I pray that summer brings opportunities for all of you to make new memories and reconnect with family and friends.
