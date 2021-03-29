Chauvin Trial (George Floyd, Victim) to begin with opening statements this morning

Deadly arrest attempt which spawned international incident begins trial this morning
Case my ultimately tell us how much "Black Lives Matter" in Minnesota and elsewhere
Police officer on trial for his life after the death of a suspect under his control and in his custody
The city of Minneapolis and millions across the US and around the world are bracing for Monday’s opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, who was Black, in Minnesota last May.
Floyd’s death invigorated the "Black Lives Matter" movement It also set in motion the largest US civil rights rallies since the 1960s.
Bystander video went viral showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest attempt. Americans coast to coast, and thousands in cities overseas, took to the streets.
Chauvin has denied the charges of murder and manslaughter against him and prosecutors are due to set out the government's case in the heavily fortified court building in downtown Minneapolis on this morning, in one of the most significant police brutality trials in US history.
Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defence attorney, has not said whether the former officer, who was fired shortly after Floyd’s killing, will testify. As a rule of thumb, defendants who testify rarely (if ever) help their defense. Cross-examination gives the government an opportunity to make the one charged look disingenuous in front of the body making the ultimate decision.
The defence team will try to focus the jury on aspects such as the fact that the opioid fentanyl was found in Floyd’s system, as well as methamphetamine, and that he had underlying health conditions. Still, getting past the video of the defendant kneeling on the neck of the deceased all while he is pleading for relief so he can breathe will be difficult to overcome.
The official autopsy report concluded that Floyd’s death was a homicide. That will eviscerate the defense theory that the defendant’s actions didn’t directly lead to the deceased’s cause of death.
Darnella Frazier, who was just 17 when she recorded the video that went viral, as two other police officers restrained Floyd’s torso and another fended off bystanders, will be called as a witness. She will be needed to authenticate the video and provide a witness to confront about how it came to be made and how it came to be disseminated worldwide.
Members of Floyd’s family were expected to attend a vigil and protest on Sunday night at the spot where their 46-year-old relative died, a junction in southern Minneapolis now known as George Floyd Square.
Mileesha Smith, one of several community members who look after the square, which is marked with barricades, murals and tributes, said Floyd was part of a long history of police-involved deaths not just in the US, or Minnesota, but in that exact neighborhood, with little justice forthcoming.
“George Floyd wasn’t the first person to be killed by police on this block, but [in the past] media wasn’t the way that it is [now] and a lot of it got swept under the rug.” She was at work at an elderly care facility last May when the incident took place.
“I happened to look up at the TV and see that somebody is dying in the neighborhood I grew up in. Somebody died, flat out in front of the store that I grew up eating at,” she told the Guardian, adding: “How do we prevent this from happening? That could be my son. I have two sons.”
Public and media presence in the court room is severely restricted because of coronavirus. In spite of this, and for the first time in the state of Minnesota, TV cameras filming the full criminal trial, which Court TV will live-stream.
Civil rights attorney and commentator Areva Martin said: “The family is seeking justice. The public is seeking accountability.”
“Historically, jurors have been reluctant to hold police officers accountable … What the US is showing is that it’s well past due to end systemic racism in policing, and that police officers are not above the law,” she told the Guardian.
Martin added: “The world is waiting to see if the US will be courageous enough to stand up to a system that has a history of violating the rights of African Americans and, rather than protecting those lives, has actually destroyed them.”
Keith Mayes, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota’s department of African American and African studies, said a conviction will be necessary for policing to be reformed. “Everything is riding on the outcome of the trial,” he said.
“Yes, Chauvin is on trial, and it’s about the Floyd murder. But an argument can be made it’s about all the other folks that didn’t receive justice, too,” he told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The right to peaceful protest will be respected during the trial, the city has pledged. The three other police officers, all since fired too, will stand trial in August for aiding and abetting murder.
On 12 March, Minneapolis agreed to pay a record $27m settlement to Floyd’s family. That may, inferentially at least, be the most damning bit of proof entered against the defendant’s culpability.
The case is expected to last for most of April and the verdict will be closely watched. According to Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist in Minneapolis who spoke with the Star-Tribune in Minneapolis, at least some of the spectators will be curious to see if an adverse verdict and anything punitive will be meted out to Chauvin, a former police officer, "after a year in which people demanded and took bold action toward systemic change."