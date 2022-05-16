Chelsie South Deaton
Chelsie South Deaton, 81, Jackson passed away Sunday, May 15, at the Hazard Hospital. Chelsie was well known for always working in restaurants in Jackson such as Deaton's, Scooby Doo, Elmo's, TeePee and White Flash II. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude South; special friend, Alfred Collins; father, George Herald; mother, Malinda Raleigh Herald; brothers, Elmer, Luther, Johnny, Sam, Ben and Gary; sisters, Mima and Bernice. She is survived by daughter, Diana South Strong; bonus daughter, Delores Strong; special doggie, Izzy Belle; sisters, Jennie Jeffries, Gracie Spencer; sister-in-law, Linda Herald; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Wednesday, May 18, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


