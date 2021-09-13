Cheryl Boggs

Cheryl Lynn Boggs, age 45, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born May 26, 1976, at Hazard, KY.- She is survived by her mother: Juanita Napier Boggs of Jackson, KY.-Her father: Randy (Brenda) Boggs of Hazel Green, KY.-A sister: Lisa (Matthew) Boggs-Larimore of Lexington, KY.- A step-sister: Vivian Lucas of Jackson, KY.-A step-brother: J.C. Lucas of Mt. Sterling, KY.-Nephew: Ryan Boggs-Larimore and step-nephew: Jensen Burton.-Six aunts and 3 uncles and a host of cousins and other relatives.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Nickell officiating.-Burial in the Boggs Family Cemetery at Noctor, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and friends.

