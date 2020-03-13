Chester Deaton

Chester Deaton, Jr. age 64, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.-He was born June 9, 1955, in Lee County, KY and was the son of the late Chester and Avis (Spencer) Deaton.-He also was preceded in death by one sister: Linda Sue Hardy.-Four brothers: Wilmer Deaton, Neville Deaton, Stanley Deaton and Darrell Edward Deaton.-Two sisters in law: Kathleen Deaton and Thelma Deaton.-One brother in law: Richard Palmer.-He is survived by his faithful companion. Darlene Caudill of Beattyville, KY.-Stepdaughter: Crystal Reed of Booneville, KY.-Stepdaughter: Tasha Harris of Irvine, KY.-One step-son: Ricky Daniel Haddix of Winchester, KY.-Three sisters: Norma Palmer of Sadieville, KY.-Faye (Sam) Stamper of Walled Lake, MI. Brenda (Loftis) Spencer of Beattyville, KY.-Two brothers: Larry (Tiney) Deaton and Roger (Imogene) Deaton of Beattyville, KY.- One granddaughter: Kailey Skylar Ray Thorpe. One sister in law: Vera Sue Deaton and one brother in law: Orville Hardsy.-He was the beloved uncle of a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, and survived by a host many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Overbee officiating.-Burial in the Chester Deaton Cemetery at Fillmore, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 10:00 AM.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

