Chester Deaton, Jr. age 64, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.-He was born June 9, 1955, in Lee County, KY and was the son of the late Chester and Avis (Spencer) Deaton.-He also was preceded in death by one sister: Linda Sue Hardy.-Four brothers: Wilmer Deaton, Neville Deaton, Stanley Deaton and Darrell Edward Deaton.-Two sisters in law: Kathleen Deaton and Thelma Deaton.-One brother in law: Richard Palmer.-He is survived by his faithful companion. Darlene Caudill of Beattyville, KY.-Stepdaughter: Crystal Reed of Booneville, KY.-Stepdaughter: Tasha Harris of Irvine, KY.-One step-son: Ricky Daniel Haddix of Winchester, KY.-Three sisters: Norma Palmer of Sadieville, KY.-Faye (Sam) Stamper of Walled Lake, MI. Brenda (Loftis) Spencer of Beattyville, KY.-Two brothers: Larry (Tiney) Deaton and Roger (Imogene) Deaton of Beattyville, KY.- One granddaughter: Kailey Skylar Ray Thorpe. One sister in law: Vera Sue Deaton and one brother in law: Orville Hardsy.-He was the beloved uncle of a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, and survived by a host many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Overbee officiating.-Burial in the Chester Deaton Cemetery at Fillmore, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 10:00 AM.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.