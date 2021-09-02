Chester Hall, age 82, of Beattyville Road, Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Chester was born on July 30, 1939, to the late Robert E. Lee Hall and the late Mentie Bell Reynolds Hall. He was a former Falcon Coal Company Heavy Equipment Operator.
Chester is survived by one Daughter; Pamela(James) Arnold of Lexington, Kentucky, One Granddaughter; Kayla(Chase) Hill of Lexington, Kentucky, One Great Grandchild; James Aaron Hill of Lexington, Kentucky, One Sister; Margie(Boyd) Robinson of Jackson, Kentucky, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his Wife; Gladys Mullins Hall, parents; Robert E. Lee And Mentie Bell Reynolds Hall, Siblings; Major, Billy, Bobby, Daryl, Clarence, Oscar, Wilda Spencer and Betty Hall.
Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday September 3, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the funeral following at 3:00 P.M. Chester will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
