Chon Phillip Campbell

Chon Phillip Campbell, 48, Hardshell passed away Friday, October 7, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.  He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Campbell.  He is survived by daughter, Desirea Campbell; mother, Carol Campell; brother, Douglas William Miller; sister, Kimberly Campbell, Teresa Campbell; host of other relatives.  Visitation, Thursday, October 13, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.  Funeral, Thursday, 12:00 PM. 

