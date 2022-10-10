Chon Phillip Campbell, 48, Hardshell passed away Friday, October 7, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Campbell. He is survived by daughter, Desirea Campbell; mother, Carol Campell; brother, Douglas William Miller; sister, Kimberly Campbell, Teresa Campbell; host of other relatives. Visitation, Thursday, October 13, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Funeral, Thursday, 12:00 PM.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Building A Healthier Breathitt Co. At A Time
- Chon Phillip Campbell
- Dustin Lee Stevens
- Jackson falls in regional tourney
- MISSING CHILD
- Blackburn Haddix Jr.
- ‘when he saw him, he had compassion on him’: Samaritan’s Purse showing compassion to Breathitt Countians
- Chamber of Commerce meets: State Auditor Harmon the guest speaker
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.