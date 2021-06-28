Chrisandra Combs

Chrisandra “Dee” Combs, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Jackson, KY.-She was born October 30, 1969, at Ary, KY.- She was preceded in death by a stepson: Travis Henson.-Her Niece: Tia Combs.-She is survived by her companion: Keith Henson of Jackson, KY.- Her mother: Joyce Back of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: Krista (Zech) Gross of Winchester, KY.- Son: Bobby (Selena) Brewer, Jr. of Jackson, KY.- Stepson: Dustin Henson (Misty) of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Jackie (Gary) Hardin of Jackson, KY; Rebecca Johnson (C.W. Fugate) of Lost Creek, KY.- Brother: Harlis (Billie) Combs of Jackson, KY-Grandchildren: Dakota, Justin, Keli, Abbi, Aubree and Landon.- A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Hirley Smith, Jr. officiating.-Burial in the Crockettsville Cemetery at Crockettsville, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

