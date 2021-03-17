Christie Collins

Christie Dawn Collins, age 42, of Beach Turner Road, Booneville, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born September 30, 1978, in Hazard, KY.-She is survived by her parents: Owen and Nola Collins Turner of Booneville, KY.-Her spouse: Carl Deaton of Booneville, KY.-Three daughters: Alissia Smith, Ceaira Smith and Krista Smith of Booneville, KY .-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating.-Burial in the Laurel Point Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be followed.

