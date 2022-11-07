Christine Anderson Edmonds, age 103, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at her residence.
Christine was born on November 5, 1918 to the late Chris and Ada Herald Anderson. She was a retired Merchant and Postmaster. She was also a member of Guerrant Presbyterian Church.
Christine is survived by Two Sons; Ted Edmonds Jr.(Jenny) of Jackson, Kentucky, Gordon Edmonds(Connie) of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Grandchildren; Theo Alan Edmonds(Josh) of Colorado, Craig Edmonds( Kelly) of Venetia, Pennsylvania, Christina Edmonds Noble(Chris) of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Great Grandchildren; Samuel Anthony Edmonds, Hayden Anderson Edmonds, Allison Nicole Noble, Two Nephews; Jon Konkler, Chris Stanifer, Special Friends; Sandy Arrowood and Margaret Gross, and Special Thanks to Home Health Employee Dora Combs for her Special Care of Mom.
Christine was preceded in death by Her Husband; Theo Edmonds Sr., and Parents; Chris and Ada Herald Anderson.
Funeral Services for Christine Anderson Edmonds will be held at The First Church of God on Highway 30 West on Sunday November 6, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Archie Combs officiating. Christine will be laid to rest in The Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Tommy Conley, Chris Stanifer, Jon Konkler, Craig Edmonds, Theo Alan Edmonds, Samuel Edmonds, Hayden Edmonds and Chris Robertson serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday November 6, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at The First Church of God.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Elkatawa Free Methodist Church 333 Beattyville Road Jackson, Kentucky 41339.
