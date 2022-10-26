Christine Ritchie, age 84, of Jackson, passed away Monday, October 24, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was born on April 14, 1938.
She can be remembered for many things, including, but not limited to, her smile. She always had a smile to greet you and wanted to make sure that everyone was okay. She enjoyed cooking for her family and anyone that was at her home; her specialty was southern food, like soup beans, cornbread, and turkey and dressing.
She worked for the Breathitt County Board of Education as a cook until her retirement. She was one of the founding members of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole and served faithfully there until her passing, she often said, “Church is my life.” If one word could describe Christine, it would be “faithful.” She was faithful to the Lord, her family, and her community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Ritchie, parents, Woodrow and Lula Brown Back; son, Charles Leonard Ritchie; daughters, Kathleen Ritchie, Emma and husband, Emmitt Campbell.
She is survived by children, David Ritchie, Tommy (Karen) Ritchie, Timmy (Karen) Ritchie, Ruth (James) Strong, Debbie (Larry) Rhineheart, Tina (Benito) Rangel, Michelle (Wendell) McDaniel, Patty (Walter) Wilson; grandchildren, Janie (Bobby), Angie, Crystal, Tracy, James Michael, Ryan, Vanessa, Little Larry, Leann, Deandra, Greg, Josh, Derrick, Kim, Jason, Jennifer; great grandchildren, Jared, Emily, Colby, Zack, Natalie, Haley, Tyler, EJ, Paige, Parker, Hanna, Chloe, Jayce, Sam, Ben; great great granddaughter, Addison; special friends, Ernie & Lisa Asher.
Visitation will be held, Friday, October 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM with singing service at 7:00 PM. A celebration of her life service will be held, Saturday, October 29, 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Wendell McDaniel & Donald Tapio officiating. Interment in the Jackson Cemetery.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.