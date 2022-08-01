Christine Roberts, age 63 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her residence.
Christine was born on February 12, 1959 to the Late Charlie and Mildred Vires Hollan. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Roberts Jr. of Jackson, Kentucky; two daughters, Kimberly Handy of Booneville, Kentucky and Becky (Willis) Bowman of Booneville, Kentucky; one step daughter, Jennifer (John) Negley of Indiana; one son, Billy Joe Belcher of Jackson, Kentucky; two sisters, Wilma Roberts of Booneville, Kentucky and Lorene Barker of Booneville, Kentucky thirteen grandchildren; one great granchild; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Charlie and Mildred Vires Hollan, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda Sue Roberts, two sisters, Maxine Allen and Jackie Mullins, and two nephews, Carlos Mullins and Eddie Allen.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with John Tincher officiating. Christine will be laid to rest in the Roberts and Gross Cemetery at Lower Twin Road. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM prior to funeral services Tuesday, August 02, 2022.
