Will inflation play the role of the Grinch this holiday season as Breathitt Countians shop for Christmas? Not according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The NRF forecasts a growth in holiday sales of between six and eight percent. Christmas holiday spending is expected to be around $950 billion but could potentially exceed $960 billion. What are consumers going to spend all that money on? The hottest holiday toys and gadgets of course.
Hottest Toys (No Order)
- Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll (According to numerous retail sites this is the number one overall hottest toy for the 2022 holiday season.)
- Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ
- Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse
- Leapfrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy
- Disney Encanto EZ Link Karaoke Machine
- Disney Jr Alice Wonderland Bakery
- LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Show Doll
- LOL Surprise! Mini Sweets
- Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
- Squashmallows 16-inch Plush
- Squashmallows Mystery Box
- Lego
- Fisher Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats
- 60th Anniversary Barbie Dreamhouse
- Monster Jam Garage Playset
- Vtech Level Up Gaming Chair
- Fisher Price Little People Swing and Share Treehouse
- Nerf N-Strike Hyper Fire Toy
- Vtech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2
- Marvel Legends Figures
- Funko Pop! Figures
- Pokémon 25th Anniversary Celebration Elite Trainer Box
- Family Games (Monopoly; Candy Land; Operation; Clue; Trouble; Sorry; Jenga; Battleship; Connect 4; Checkers; Mouse Trap; Boggle; Guess Who; Uno; etc.)
- Little Live Pets
- American Girl Doll
- Thames and Kosmos Candy Vending Machine
- Leapfrog Magic Adventure Microscope
Hottest Electronics/Tech (No Order)
- Region Free Blu-Ray Player. This is a great gift for the movie lover. Often times a movie will not be released in the states on Blu-ray, however it is in other countries. In order to play a Blu-ray disc released in other countries, you need a player that is region free.
- Roku/Amazon Firestick. Both are great options for those still looking to “cut-the-cord” in 2022.
- Amazon Kindle Scribe. This version of the Kindle allows the book lover on your list to not only read the book but take notes as well.
- Nintendo Switch/Sony PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X. The three latest game consoles are sure to be on any gamer’s wishlist.
- Apple Airpods Pro. Popular earbuds for listening to music and your favorite shows and movies.
- Steam Deck PC Gamer. The game deck allows you to keep all your favorite computer games in one place.
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad.
- HP Spectre X360 Laptop
- Apple Watch Series 8.
- TCL Roku TV 75-Inch.
Other popular gifts come in the form of gift cards often to a restaurant or a store/business, however this year seems to be trending towards the Christmas of giving the gift of streaming through gift subscriptions. Popular streaming apps to choose from are Hulu; Netflix; HBO Max; Disney+; Paramount+ with Showtime; Peacock; Discovery+; and Amazon Prime Video. For someone that spends a lot of time inside their vehicle, Sirius XM radio is a popular choice.
From the Times Voice, we wish you a Merry Christmas and hope that you find everything you asked for this year in under your tree. And here’s hoping that Santa leaves Taylor Swift tickets inside all of our stockings!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.