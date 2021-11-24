Nov. 20, the First Church of God held a Christmas Bazaar. It was a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping.
Samanatha Hobbs, paparazzi jewelry consultant, was one of many vendors that were setup. “I did very well. It was nice,” said Hobbs.
Amanda Barnes, Mary Kay consultant, indicated she had a great time seeing people. “I love this time of year,” said Barnes.
She Shed Creations owner, Claudia Turner, was a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar. “I did well. It’s very nice meeting people,” said Turner. Her booth consisted of homemade Christmas ornaments, plaques, snowmen, etc..
Down by the Creek owner, Stacey Davidson, had her booth setup with various soaps she makes. “I make all my items and really enjoy it,” said Davidson.
Vendor Mackenzie Napier, also enjoyed herself at the Bazaar She had lots of t-shirts and sweatshirts that she had made. “I love Christmas time. I’ve done really well. I hope people enjoy my items as much as I enjoy making them,” says Napier.
