The Apostolic Outreach of the Soldiers of Jesus Christ (SJC) and its Pastor Winfred Smith and the Warrensville Baptist Church in North Carolina along with its Pastor Jackie Stone are partnering this Saturday, December 10th for a Christmas Giveaway. The giveaway will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the Jackson SJC.
Each child will receive a backpack and toy while supplies last.
The Jackson SJC will be having its regular food giveaway at this time as well.
Everyone is welcome. The Jackson SJC is located at 4700 Hwy 15 South in Jackson, two miles south of the Jackson Walmart on the right side of the road.
