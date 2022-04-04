Christopher Collins

Christopher Collins, age 57, of Campton, KY passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Campton, KY.-He was born May 21, 1964, in OH and was the son of the late James and Ruth Collins.- He is survived by his son: Todd (Vanessa) Carson of Beattyville, KY.- Fiancee: Betty Carroll of Campton, KY.-Stepdaughters: Rosemary Trent and Addie Carroll. His brothers: Jeff Collins of Utah and John Collins of Campton, KY.-A niece: Heather Trent.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Family graveside service is to be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Tyra Cemetery, Frozen Creek of Jackson, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

