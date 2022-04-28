Christopher James Colwell, age 40, of Yerkes, KY passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence due to a house fire.-He was born June 4, 198l in Hazard, KY.-He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: V.C. and Beth White.-He is survived by his father: Elige White of Bonnyman, KY.-His mother Louvernia Colwell Gillie of OH.-His sisters: Alisha (Greg) Stidham of Krypton, KY; Kaitlyn White of Bonnyman, KY; Sarah Gillie and Kelia Gillie of OH.- Stepsisters: Lakisha Fugate, Dee Fugate, and Kim Fugate.-Stepbrother: Denny Fugate.-Special friends: Marvin and Crystal White.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives, and friends.-A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND MEMORIAL service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Noon at the Temple of Love Church, Hwy 30 East, Jackson, KY with Roland Stidham and John McIntosh officiating.-Visitation and services will also be held on Friday, April 29 beginning at 6:00 pm at the church. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

