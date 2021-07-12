Christopher James “Hoggie” Salyers, age 39, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021.-He was born November 16, 1981, in Lexington, KY, and was preceded in death by his mother: Iva Haddix Salyers. His sister: Bobbie Jean Prater.-He is survived by his father: Bobby Salyers of Jackson, KY.-His Children: Krista Gail Salyers, Kaylie Iva Salyers, Christopher James Salyers, Jr.-A sister: Jamie Lynn Salyers of Canoe, KY.-Nephew: Blake Robinson; Nieces: McKenzie Leigh Prater and Aslay Salyers.-A special uncle: Donnie Salyers.-Graveside services will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Noon at the Salyers Family Cemetery, Carport Road, Hwy. 30 West, Jackson, KY with Archie Combs officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
