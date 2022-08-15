The Cincinnati Reds are partnering with the American Red Cross to help support flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky and other areas in Reds Country.
This special offer continues this week for the games against the Philadelphia Phillies (August 15-17). Fans can purchase $8 Upper View Level tickets while supplies last, with a portion of the proceeds from these tickets benefitting the flood relief efforts of the American Red Cross.
Click below or visit reds.com/FloodRelief to purchase your tickets and help support those impacted by these devastating floods.
