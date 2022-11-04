The Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office donated a fall basket to the Trust For Life in a statewide effort to raise money to help save lives. “I am a proud organ donor, and we want to do our part to let people know the importance of being an organ donor as well as save lives in the process,” stated Circuit Clerk James Elliott Turner, “if someone can use my organs after I die, to help give a person life and family hope, I am 100% for it.” Breathitt Circuit Clerk Turner is also a Board Member.
Donate Life Kentucky consists of nonprofits around the state, dedicated to educating the general public on the importance of organ donation and encouraging everyone to become registered donors. Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks, and Kentucky Lions Eye Bank helped establish the Donor Registry.
History and Milestones
In 1992, the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks successfully sponsored legislation through the Kentucky General Assembly that afforded every Kentuckian obtaining a driver’s license or a state ID an opportunity to donate dollars to promote organ and tissue donation. These dollar donations were put into a trust. The circuit clerks called it the Trust For Life.
Since creating the Trust, the state’s circuit clerks have raised more than $9 million in Kentucky’s 120 counties. In 2018, more than 45 percent of all Kentuckians obtaining a license contributed. The trust uses the funds from the donations to raise public awareness and encourage organ and tissue donation throughout the Commonwealth through an extensive advertising and public relations effort.
The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life was the first such program in the US, and since its inception, many other states have requested information about the program and several other states now have similar programs.
In 1999, the trust established the Satterwhite Recipient Assistance Fund to raise money to directly aid Kentucky transplant recipients and their families. Money for this fund comes from events like an annual 5K race and fundraisers conducted by the circuit court clerks from around the bluegrass as well as individual donations and bequests.
In 2006, the Trust For Life was one of the organizations that encouraged the Kentucky Legislature to pass HB57, setting up the new Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. It was named to a coalition that included Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and other organizations, to create the state-wide, confidential registry of people who wish to help others through organ and tissue donation. Since 2006, over 2 million Kentuckians have placed their name on the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. To add your name to the Registry, go to www.registermeky.org.
In July 2016, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates formally partnered with Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life for services and provided over $300,000 in funding for community outreach efforts to increase the number of lives saved through organ donation and transplantation. A longtime partner, this formal strategic alliance combined the Trust For Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) Community Outreach Staff Members and promotes a singular strategic plan and leadership focus.
