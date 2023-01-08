Circuit Court Judge Lisa Whisman was officially sworn in by fellow Circuit Judge Kenny Profitt on Friday, December 30, 2022. Whisman presides over the 39th Judicial Circuit that serves Breathitt, Wolfe, and Powell Counties.
