The Citizens Bank and Trust Company of Jackson first opened its doors for business 60 years ago. “We could not have sustained six decades of success without your trust and support. So, thank you to all our loyal customers,” stated bank officials.
The bank celebrated the achievement with food, drinks, prizes, and entertainment including music performed by local band Smoke Break on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Hundreds of people filtered in and out during the three-hour block of festivities that began Saturday morning around 11 a.m.
