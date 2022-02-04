The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will award a total of $1,994, 812 to the city of Jackson to update and improve the Jackson Water Treatment Plant. United States Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement on Friday, January 28th.
The funds will come from the ARC infrastructure program that was established by Senator McConnell to devote the needed resources to distressed counties throughout the Appalachia region. Thus far these communities have been awarded over $60 million.
The Jackson Water Treatment Plant must go offline whenever the North Fork of the Kentucky River experiences high flow. These funds will help the plant install new screening, purchase chemical treatment, and filter programs to reduce the frequency of the plant operating offline, providing more consistent fresh water to residents.
“This grant announcement is amazing news for the city of Jackson and its surrounding communities. With the help of Senator McConnell and the ARC program, we will soon have the consistent, high quality water resources we need to thrive,” stated Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Senator to advocate for my community and spur the development of eastern Kentucky.”
