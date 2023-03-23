The Jackson City Council met Thursday, March 16th, in regular session to relay the latest city news, along with some updates. The meeting was started by congratulating and welcoming, Charles Herald, as the new City Clerk. The council then accepted the previous minutes, bills, and reports and the update that projects are continually being submitted for grants.
Samaritan’s Purse Project is working on getting water and sewer approved for the property above the Social Security building so 20 homes can be built. US HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge came to Breathitt County to announce $298 million in flood relief is coming to affected counties in Eastern Kentucky.
The Jackson Fire Department updates included that around $23,000 from the Fire Commission will go toward updates on a new truck, a camera, and a fuel modulator.
The Jackson Police Department updates are that the new building is coming along and because money was spent wisely, there is enough from the grant contingency to put on a new roof.
In new business, pay request eight for $62,570.20 was approved for the police department renovation, resolution 031623A for a rebate incentive to get a subsidiary from FMLST (manufacturing) to come to Breathitt County was approved, resolution 031623C that there will be no discrimination was approved (this is to get federal funds), and the admin contract for KRADD to do admin work on the Water Plant Upgrade was approved.
The mayor revealed that on Monday, March 13th, the governor was at the MAC in Prestonsburg to present the county with a $698,648 check that will be used for three different projects: the North Jackson Water Improvement Project; the Quicksand Road Sewer Rehab Project; and the Russell Fork Project. The council continues to work on funding options.
Comments from the members and the answers are as follows: The council is aware of the danger around the road on Highway 1812 and wants to stress caution around the area until a solution is found. The signs to warn of the speed bumps being put in will be ready soon and the construction on Lakeside has an estimated completion time of May. The council advises travelers to be careful around the area. There were concerns of the large garbage trucks on smaller streets and side streets and it was brought up that all departments need new vehicles which will be addressed in the future.
In conclusion, the council and Mayor Laura Thomas would like to congratulate the Breathitt County Bobcats on their incredible season.
