City Clerk Angie Combs has decided to retire after 40 years of service to the City of Jackson. Pictured here (L-R) City Clerk Combs and Mayor Thomas. Combs stated she began working for the city in 1982 and now, after 40 years, she is ready for and excited about retirement.
