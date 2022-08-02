Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas started off the meeting with the Pledge of Alliance and a prayer. The next order of business was to accept the May and June financial reports which were approved. Project updates discussed were the sewer rehab project contractor will be starting soon, the water plant project, and the cleaner water project is finalizing all paperwork. As for a request to the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program for Barge Creek, it could be funded, but according to the Mayor “it’s a wait and see.”
The park had a great gathering for the back-to-school bash. Mayor Thomas would like to call appreciation to the sponsors of the bash and to the firefighters and police officers for coming to let the kids see the trucks and cars. The council would like to give accolades to the Park Department as well for all the demanding work that goes into all events. In other festival news, the Honey Festival plans are in motion as there are plenty of worker bees buzzing around town. There are also several events in line for the rest of the year, including a music festival, a fall festival, a carnival, hot air balloons, and Christmas. If you have any ideas on events for the community, please contact the Mayors office.
Police Chief Brian Haddix stated that renovations will begin August 8, 2022, on the new police station. There is also a request for funding to the USDA for two new cruisers.
New business sparked a few fireworks. Mayor Thomas and Police Chief Haddix received several calls and letters complaining about fireworks and the fact that they scare pets, vets who suffer from PTSD, children, and the elderly. The public that complained would like a regulation so fireworks cannot be set off all night or whenever a person chooses. Discussion ensued. There is a KRS ordinance that is followed now but to that end, the council has decided to craft a new firework ordinance that will add certain amendments. The first motion was approved to add the following: fireworks only 3 days before and after July 4th, a fine of $25-$50 for violations, and the public may be allowed to get a permit for special events.
Other business consisted of approving a second reading to amend the budget and to approve the pay and compensation plan ordinance. Both were passed. The motion passed to pay to close out the downtown water line replacement project. Motions were also passed to make changes for military leave (21 days paid leave), two days critical incident and leave for police and fire personnel. The last motion approved was to adopt a street, where a person would be responsible for keeping that street and area clean.
In closing, the council expressed its appreciation to all city workers that helped during the storm last week. The council is happy with the downtown beautification and wants to continue to keep the community clean.
