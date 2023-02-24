The Jackson City Council met on Thursday, February 16, 2023, for updates, comments, and discussions on various issues.
The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) updates are as follows; the new rescue boat via USDA grant has arrived; an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), courtesy of the Kentucky Fire Commission will arrive next week (there was a statement suggesting attempting to get more AEDs, but not discussed); the estimated arrival date for the new fire truck is now March; and the department has ordered all needed equipment through USDA grants.
Jackson Police Department (JPD) updates are as follows; the engineer said the renovation was going well and painting has started as well as the installation of a HVAC system. A new dispatcher has also been hired, with a starting date of March 7th.
As there were no old business, the new business consisted of the payment of Pay Request #7, which is the JPD renovation and will be reimbursed through a USDA grant, which was approved. There was also an approval of an admin contract for KRADD to continue doing the admin work for the grants.
Mayor Laura Thomas has been notified that it is not in line with KRS for her, as she is the mayor, and Jason Hall, as he is a council member, to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board. Because of this, Susan Herald and Marty Hayes have been nominated and the council approved the motion for them to serve.
The Mayor would also like it to be known that the Housing Authority is in dire need of members to serve on its board, so if you would like to nominate anyone, please call.
The Federal Place Building damage was brought to the council’s attention by Kathy Alberts. Alberts had already taken the matter to the media, in a very professional manner, to shine a light on the issue.
The building has flood damage (two apartments, the basement, the handicap access, and the elevator), FEMA declined the claim, and the state is now involved, working with FEMA and HUD to fix the damage. The council approved a motion to sign documents for this project.
Some additional updates and comments, including ones by council members and attendees, are as follows:
Concerns were made that Panbowl Lake needs an emergency backup followed by the council stating that projects are in the pipeline and hopes they are pushed through soon.
Another matter of concern seems to be the gaming machine at the diner as you come into town. According to reports made to the council, the machine is basically a gambling game, but it is being called a “skills” game as your level of skill can change the outcome. The machine is not regulated, nor illegal to have and currently falls under the Historical Horse Racing System (HHR), part of the gaming commission. The legislature will be addressing the issue.
The street crew has been working on filling up culverts from the rain.
The Jackson Parks Department is having youth soccer signups until March 7th and the annual Easter Eggstravaganza is scheduled for April 1st at noon. The Parks Department expects to be filling 2500 eggs.
The sign announcing the speed limit on Lakeside seems to be working well. The project at the end of Lakeside, across from Juniper, looks much better and cleaner as the intent is to still make it a green space and walking track.
And, lastly, the council wants to remind everyone to be careful and patient around construction on and around Panbowl.
