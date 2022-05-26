Mayor Laura Thomas called the meeting to order with the first item on the agenda the waterline and sewer project which is still ongoing. The Jackson Sewer Rehab Project is waiting on the city to pass a motion to authorize the mayor to sign all documents regarding the project. The Clear Water Act Fund is in progress, paperwork and project profiles are being created and will be submitted within 30 days to the Division of Water and Property.
City Updates: Bids opened Monday, May 23, 2022, for the renovation of station 2 to be the new police station. The entire council is excited and hope to move forward with that project. The police department is also hoping to apply for a Homeland Security Grant for new dispatch equipment. Fire Chief Chase Deaton is hoping to apply for a Homeland Security Grant for new CVA equipment. The street crews have been working hard to repair the damage caused by the recent flash flooding. Mayor Thomas would like to thank all involved for helping with the house fire on Lakeside that happened recently. The muralist for the beautification of Jackson should start at the end of the month as the council continues to clean up downtown and if anyone would like to sponsor a mural, please contact Mayor Thomas. The council is still working on a proper and updated zoning map and appreciates the cleanup of the hazardous building. The council passed several motions including road aid and the approval to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Grant to spruce up Douthitt Park, specifically the two playgrounds.
New business involved the passing of a motion for the first reading of the proposed budget. Thomas stated that the city is in a good financial position seeing a $44,000 increase from last year’s budget.
The meeting concluded with the council congratulating all the local graduates.
