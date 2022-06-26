The City Council met on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to discuss various issues pertaining to the City of Jackson. After the Pledge of Allegiance and a brief prayer, Mayor Laura Thomas referred to Jennifer McIntosh, KRADD Representative, for updates on various projects. These quick updates included closing out Phase 1 of the Water Line Replacement project which should be happening soon. KRADD is waiting on paperwork for the upgrade of the Water Treatment Plant, which is an ARC approved project. Jackson Sewer has opened bids and are now waiting on the Division of Water for approval. Upgrading the basketball courts has been approved while the approval on the playground upgrades is still pending until the start of the new fiscal year.
The meeting then went on to discuss old and new business. The second reading of the new budget for the fiscal year was passed unanimously. It was approved to pay the request for the Sewer Rehab Project, $117,005.71 primarily for payment of the engineering and legal fees as soon as funds are available. A motion was approved on the Clean Water Act Fund.
Mayor Thomas mentioned that she added two jobs to the ordinance that pertains to personnel and classification, an Economic Development Coordinator, and a part time seasonal employee to fill in for vacations and sick leave. This is all to be included in the repealing of the old ordinance to be replaced with a new ordinance. It is also to be noted that all city employees will be getting a raise in the new fiscal year and a motion was passed that Beth Miller is authorized to make amendments to the year end balances.
Jackson City Superintendent Wayne Sizemore spoke on some school updates. Summer school ended, and while it was not mandatory, 45-50 students were in attendance and Tiny Tigers in Training has a good turnout. This is to get preschool-kindergarten ready for the upcoming school year. There will be more training opportunities in July and August. Sizemore talked about possible new construction that will start soon and that the gymnasium floor has been resurfaced and looks phenomenal. Sizemore would also like to thank the janitorial staff because summers mean cleaning for the new school year. A thank you was also sent out by Sizemore to the kitchen staff who prepared over 300 lunch bags for students that included milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal bars, and frozen items. Sizemore stated the school is looking toward the future as he brought up the subject of federal grants for electric buses. He has a meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022, with Kentucky Utilities to see if the school has the infrastructure to maintain charging stations.
In closing, Mayor Thomas remarked she and the city would like for all smokers to be responsible for their cigarette butts as the council would like all to take pride in the city’s appearance.
