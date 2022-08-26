Mayor Laura Thomas and the city council met on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to discuss issues that included the disastrous flooding.
The meeting started off with the news that the Downtown Water Line Project is being closed out as per Jennifer McIntosh, from KRADD, who is filling out all the paperwork. Also, while the council does have a contract, paving of the streets will be postponed due to greater needs, brought on by the flood.
Fire Chief Chase Deaton updated the council that two USDA grants have been funded; one for a rescue boat and the other for various equipment.
Now on to new and old business. Old business was an approval on the second reading of a new fireworks ordinance which will be advertised in the paper. This new ordinance will include all celebrations to be limited between 12pm and 11pm from June 29 through July 5. You can submit a request to the city or the fire and police chiefs if you want to have fireworks at any other event. New business, Mayor Thomas requested a State of Emergency for the city that was forwarded to the Kentucky Emergency Management and a declaration was awarded to Breathitt County on July 28, 2022. The Transportation Cabinet entered into an agreement with a company on debris removement and that motion was accepted. In other news, KRADD advertised for the Lakeview/Lake Pointe sewer extension project and, while an engineer and a plan are in the works, funding still needs to be procured for this project. A motion was accepted to acquire Nesbitt Engineering for these services. Mayor Thomas would also like to bring to attention the fact that the city is severely understaffed as many employees suffered losses due to the devastating flood and many are down with COVID. She asks everyone to please be patient when contacting the city as they are responding as soon as they can.
In closing, the mayor and the council would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the hard work by our fire, police, and rescue squads during this time of destruction and upheaval. The council would also like to commend the excellent way the community is working together during this horrific time. The council sends a special thank you to the church groups, work groups, agencies, and so many more for their love and compassion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.