The City Council met Thursday, April 20 to discuss updates in the area.
Jackson Police Chief Brian Haddix stated that there will be two new recruits starting the academy. Fire Department Chief Chase Deaton stated that the new truck is now in service and on June 3rd and 4th fire employees will be sent to the state fire school to gain specialty knowledge.
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore was in attendance and informed the council that there are 20 days left of school and testing will be the first week of May and graduation will be Friday, May 19th. Every Friday there will be kindergarten and preschool registration during the school’s operating hours, please call the school for more information. Leann Campbell is the Rogers Scholar and McClellan Sizemore is the Governor’s Scholar. A program called United We Learn is being offered, were students, parents, faculty, and the community brainstorm about skills needed to succeed. Please contact the school for more information. Sizemore stated that the staff is bar none and that the students are resilient in context of what has happened in the last several years.
Old business was that Hinkle has promised to pave starting in May from a contract that was signed last year.
New business included the passing of the Municipal Road Aid Agreement and the KRADD admin agreement on projects. Pay Request for the Water Line Project of $36,000 was passed as well as Pay Request 5 for $231,240.58 for the Sewer Rehab Project.
The overall report for the meeting is as follows: the Easter egg event was a success, and the park is operating, it’s just a work in progress. The Land and Water Conservation Fund, which approved a new basketball court and playground equipment should be underway soon. The city keeps pursuing grants to enrich the city. Still in the process of trying to get new trucks for the departments, a bid went out for the water and street departments. The construction around the dam area should be completed by June but until then, Mayor Laura Thomas urges caution and if you can let a car in/out safely, please do so otherwise traffic will get backed up. The highway department is still working on the widening project. The speed bumps have been installed so please be careful. An attendee at the meeting stated that while she liked the speed bumps, you shouldn’t have to slow down to 1mph to go over them, they should be lowered. Mayor Thomas has applied for EKSafe Funds to recoup losses and damages caused by the flooding. The property above the Social Security office has been purchased and the plan is for 20 homes. KRADD would like all to know that they are still helping with FEMA and that you may qualify for additional support so please contact them if you need assistance. Saturday, May 6th there will be a Derby breakfast at the Senior Citizens location and on Monday, May 8th at 6 p.m. The Breathitt County Democratic Executive Committee will be having a meeting in the city council meeting area. There will be food and drinks provided by Showtime. There will be a speaker and the title of his speech will be “Is God a Republican or a Democrat?” This committee will be meeting the second Monday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.