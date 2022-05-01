The city council met on Thursday, April 21, 2022, to discuss several issues and topics.
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas opened the meeting with some updates: the mayor had received the last progress report for the Downtown Water Line Project, and it should be completed within the week. The Sewer Line Project hopes to go to bid soon and the environmental review has been completed. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is currently being used and when it closes, the city will be eligible for another project, most likely to be sewer related as some issues need to be corrected. Another project on the list is the North Jackson Water Improvement and that project is to increase water pressure. Mayor Thomas thinks, that in the future, it might be wise to merge the water districts. A future project that was pointed out to be put on the list is to address lead lines, the city has until 2024 to inventory, this project would mean no more lead lines. Mayor Thomas thanked Jennifer McIntosh, from KRADD, who helps with grants that the city “couldn’t do without.” An update from the fire department included the arrival of a rescue boat and a grant of $10,000 to be used toward new gear. The Parks Department had an excellent Easter EGGstravaganza over the weekend with several fun filled activities. The Land & Water Conservation Fund grant was approved for $25,000 and that will be used to resurface the basketball courts in Douthitt Park. The courts have not been fixed for 20 years. The Flexi grant was not approved but there is still another beautification grant that could be approved. However, an anonymous benefactor has paid $2,000 for flowers to be put in pots in the downtown area. During the last meeting, there were complaints of the burnt building and bricks falling off another, the owners have been notified that they are in violation and hopefully it will be taken care of sooner rather than later. Angie Combs, Brittany Little, and Kayla Jennings have finished the FEMA reporting and the city is hopeful reimbursement will come soon, federal has increased contribution from 75% to 90%.
The city has already seen improvement with The Water Project. The water plant reports that between April 2021 and April 2022 there has been 300,000 less gallons per day used which saves on chemical treatments, electricity, and plant operations. Thomas proudly commented that improvement of water lines and plants continue as distribution workers work harder to find leaks quickly.
New business discussed by the council was: the council carried out a motion to pay a request from Clay Pipeline, for $152,191.07 and to pay a $20,000 retainage which means everything that was agreed upon was done and there is a warranty up to a year. There was an advertisement on paving and Hinkle was the only bid, the council approved to use some of the road fund with the rest being used from the general fund.
City Council Member comments included: Steve McIntosh would like to promote agritourism for Jackson/Breathitt County. Harold Deaton expressed his concern about recycling as there has been issues with the county not cooperating on the subject. Rich Buntin would like to congratulate the firefighters and that everyone needed to have pride for our county. Buntin would also like to promote the Senior Games on May 20, 2022, at Douthitt Park, 50 years or older and lunch will be served. Buntin also promoted the Senior Citizens Center and proclaimed it has lunch daily at 11:30 am and has in town transportation. The center is now available to rent for events. Buntin further requested that the center be included in the next brochure for Breathitt County. Jason Hall and Kelsey Sebastian reiterated pride and tourism and the beautification project, respectively. Mildred Roberts expressed concerns about the pop-up restaurants and food trucks paying their part to sell products. Mayor Thomas confirmed that these businesses are supposed to get a license and pay tourism tax, along with any fees or dues. Roberts also mentioned that Lincoln Avenue needs a new street sign. Roberts was also told to contact the mayor’s office to set up a question-and-answer event for the Breathitt County Democratic Women’s Club. The council wants the public to be aware that prom season is here so use caution and watch streets and sidewalks.
Jackson Independent Superintendent Wayne Sizemore attended the meeting to announce the exceptional performance of the school year and that graduation for Jackson City is May 20, 2022, at J.B. Goff Gymnasium. He also proudly stated that Jackson City has 15 valedictorians this year and this class was one of the highest ACT scoring groups in Kentucky.
In closing the council promoted April as a month to focus on our planet. Plant a tree, garden, flowers, and show pride in our environment, and be kind to the Earth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.